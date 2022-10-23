Jets' Breece Hall Feared to Have ACL Injury After Being Carted off vs. Broncos

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is feared to have suffered an ACL injury after being carted off in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Jets head coach Robert Salah told reporters the injury "doesn't look good" and that it was "likely" an ACL issue.



Thus far in his debut NFL season, the 21-year-old had registered 391 yards and three touchdowns entering Sunday's game. He ran for 72 yards and a score on a 65-yard scamper prior to exiting the game against Denver.

Hall entered the 2022 NFL draft as the consensus top running back, and the Jets made him the first back off the board when they selected him with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round.

There was a great deal of excitement regarding his arrival in New York given what he accomplished during his three-year collegiate career at Iowa State.

All told, Hall racked up 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 82 receptions for 734 yards and six receiving scores.

Hall reached the 20 rushing touchdowns mark in both his sophomore and junior years, and the latter campaign in 2021 yielded his best all-around performance.

In addition to rushing for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns, he set personal bests across the board as a pass-catcher with 36 grabs for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Cyclones star's status as a do-everything back is likely what appealed to the Jets most, as he was viewed as someone who could help quarterback Zach Wilson in myriad ways.

While losing Hall for the rest of the season would be a blow to the Jets offense, they do have some solid backfield depth that should allow them to make do if he misses action.

Dynamic 2021 fourth-round pick Michael Carter will take over as the primary back in his absence, with Ty Johnson also pitching in.