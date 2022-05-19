76ers' Joel Embiid Named 'Most Valuable Philadelphian' by Philadelphia City Council

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The City of Brotherly Love has lived up to its name again.

According to Anna Orso of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia City Council voted in favor of naming Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid its MVP: the Most Valuable Philadelphian.

Embiid had a monster 2021-22 season, leading the NBA in scoring (30.6 points per game) and averaging 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks. With the 7'0" center leading the way, the Sixers finished fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Still, that wasn't enough for Embiid to capture the NBA's top individual honor. He finished runner-up to the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, earning 39 fewer first-place votes.

At least the 28-year-old's value is unmatched in his home city.

It seems unlikely, though, that this MVP will wind up on his Basketball Reference page.