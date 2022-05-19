3 Injured in Bus Crash Involving Murray State Softball Team on Way to NCAA Regional

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Three people from the Murray State softball traveling party were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the team bus was involved in a crash on the way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Racers' athletic department released a statement Wednesday night:

No further details were immediately available.

Murray State University is located in Murray, Kentucky, which is a five-and-half-hour drive from Tuscaloosa. The school didn't say where the crash took place.

MSU's roster lists 21 players and three coaches. It's unclear how many people were on the bus at the time.

Murray State is scheduled to face Stanford on Friday in its first game of the Tuscaloosa Regional, a double-elimination portion of the 2022 NCAA softball tournament. Chattanooga and host team Alabama are also in that section of the bracket.

The Racers own a 40-16-1 record and won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament for the first time to earn an automatic berth in the NCAA field.