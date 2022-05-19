3 Injured in Bus Crash Involving Murray State Softball Team on Way to NCAA Regional

3 Injured in Bus Crash Involving Murray State Softball Team on Way to NCAA RegionalMay 19, 2022
Three people from the Murray State softball traveling party were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the team bus was involved in a crash on the way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Racers' athletic department released a statement Wednesday night:
Murray State Sports @MSURacers
From Murray State Athletics<br>The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed.
No further details were immediately available.
Murray State University is located in Murray, Kentucky, which is a five-and-half-hour drive from Tuscaloosa. The school didn't say where the crash took place.
MSU's roster lists 21 players and three coaches. It's unclear how many people were on the bus at the time.
Murray State is scheduled to face Stanford on Friday in its first game of the Tuscaloosa Regional, a double-elimination portion of the 2022 NCAA softball tournament. Chattanooga and host team Alabama are also in that section of the bracket.
The Racers own a 40-16-1 record and won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament for the first time to earn an automatic berth in the NCAA field.