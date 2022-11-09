Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.

"I think we could use him more," Pederson told reporters Monday. "He's a really good runner. We were talking about that as a staff this morning, on how we can utilize him a little bit more and maybe take some off of Travis just a little bit."

Etienne was selected by the Jags in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he missed his entire rookie season after suffering a foot injury during the preseason that required surgery.

In January, the dual-threat playmaker explained it was still a productive first year since he was able to develop the mental side of the game despite being unable to play with what he described as his "first-ever injury."

"I think being in the meetings every day, it helped me in a way, helped me in a sense because I felt like I was a part of it," Etienne said. "I feel like I was a part of everything. I was like a little kid going to the birthday, but I just couldn't have any birthday cake."

He's proceeded to tally 854 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns in nine appearances this season.

The 23-year-old Louisiana native enjoyed a standout college career alongside Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. He was voted the ACC Player of the Year twice and earned three appearances on the first-team All-ACC squad.

Hasty and rookie Snoop Conner, a fifth-round pick awaiting his first NFL touch, could both see more work in the coming games to help lessen the burden on the Jaguars' starter.

Etienne has started to become a key offensive weapon for the Jags, both on the ground and through the air, as they attempt to turn a corner in their rebuilding efforts. The team has equaled its three wins from last season and still has eight games left. Staying healthy for extended stretches will be an important part of the equation, though.

A lesser week-to-week workload would likely help him stay off the injury report.