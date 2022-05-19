X

    Fans in Awe as Matthew Tkachuk, Flames Beat Connor McDavid, Oilers in Chaotic Game 1

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 19, 2022

    Derek Leung/Getty Images

    The fifth-highest scoring playoff game in NHL history went down in the Battle of Alberta on Wednesday, as the host Calgary Flames defeated the Edmonton Oilers 9-6 to kickstart their second-round postseason series.

    Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuk potted a hat trick, and the Flames scored twice in the first 51 seconds and added a third at 6:05 to chase Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

    The Flames held a 6-2 lead at 8:24 of the second period following a Tkachuk power-play goal, but Edmonton responded with four unanswered goals for a 6-6 tie less than two minutes into the third.

    However, Rasmus Andersson responded shortly thereafter for the game-winner before Tkachuk scored twice to complete his hat trick.

    Naturally, this game served as one of the more chaotic and entertaining hockey games in recent memory.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Battle of Alberta Game 1 in one word: <a href="https://t.co/1GlKpUNuXw">pic.twitter.com/1GlKpUNuXw</a>

    theScore @theScore

    The goalies in Oilers-Flames Game 1 are having this type of night. 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/8QPlLRLn3e">pic.twitter.com/8QPlLRLn3e</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ESPN @espn

    Flames get a goal!<br>Oilers get a goal!<br><br>EVERYBODY GETS A GOAL 🗣 <a href="https://t.co/dpYuZa4aqU">pic.twitter.com/dpYuZa4aqU</a>

    Courtney Theriault @cspotweet

    Me, talking about this day in Alberta history twenty years from now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oilers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flames</a> <a href="https://t.co/X0BeGks7pv">pic.twitter.com/X0BeGks7pv</a>

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    This Flames-Oilers game is bananas 😱

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    The Oilers/Flames score: <a href="https://t.co/WI16k6FRHY">pic.twitter.com/WI16k6FRHY</a>

    CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter @cjzero

    Game 1 of the battle of Alberta <a href="https://t.co/caVV3KRTgT">pic.twitter.com/caVV3KRTgT</a>

    Liam McHugh @liam_mchugh

    this game is falling down drunk yet somehow it continues to funnel beers and crush shots of whiskey

    Katie Brown @katiebhockey

    <a href="https://t.co/GJoQXrZSHm">pic.twitter.com/GJoQXrZSHm</a>

    Paul Bissonnette @BizNasty2point0

    This is a full on beer league hockey game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BattleofAlberta?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BattleofAlberta</a>

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    Overtime playoff hockey leading into the Battle of Alberta is like skydiving into a circus

    Oilers center Connor McDavid's four points (one goal, three assists) led all players. Flames center Blake Coleman and Oilers left wing Zach Hyman scored twice apiece. Calgary outshot Edmonton 48-28.

    Game 2 will take place in Calgary on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

