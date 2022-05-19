Fans in Awe as Matthew Tkachuk, Flames Beat Connor McDavid, Oilers in Chaotic Game 1

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The fifth-highest scoring playoff game in NHL history went down in the Battle of Alberta on Wednesday, as the host Calgary Flames defeated the Edmonton Oilers 9-6 to kickstart their second-round postseason series.

Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuk potted a hat trick, and the Flames scored twice in the first 51 seconds and added a third at 6:05 to chase Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

The Flames held a 6-2 lead at 8:24 of the second period following a Tkachuk power-play goal, but Edmonton responded with four unanswered goals for a 6-6 tie less than two minutes into the third.

However, Rasmus Andersson responded shortly thereafter for the game-winner before Tkachuk scored twice to complete his hat trick.

Naturally, this game served as one of the more chaotic and entertaining hockey games in recent memory.

Oilers center Connor McDavid's four points (one goal, three assists) led all players. Flames center Blake Coleman and Oilers left wing Zach Hyman scored twice apiece. Calgary outshot Edmonton 48-28.

Game 2 will take place in Calgary on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.