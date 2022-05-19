Deion Sanders Says Nick Saban Lied About Travis Hunter Jr.'s NIL Guarantees at JSU

Deion Sanders Says Nick Saban Lied About Travis Hunter Jr.'s NIL Guarantees at JSUMay 19, 2022
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders heard the accusations from Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday, and he's firing back.
Saban alleged that Jackson State paid a player $1 million to commit to the program, and Sanders dismissed the notion as untrue. He also revealed that the player Saban was referring to was cornerback Travis Hunter Jr., who is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class by 247Sports' composite.
COACH PRIME @DeionSanders
You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son <a href="https://twitter.com/ShedeurSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShedeurSanders</a> that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED <a href="https://twitter.com/TravisHunterJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TravisHunterJr</a> a Million to play at <a href="https://twitter.com/GoJSUTigersFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoJSUTigersFB</a> ! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.
