    Steph Curry, Warriors Praised for Lockdown Game 1 Defense vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

    Doric SamMay 19, 2022

    Harry How/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors are usually heralded for their flashy offensive fireworks that provide a slew of entertaining highlights.

    But in Wednesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, it was the Warriors defense that carried the team to a 112-87 blowout victory at Chase Center. Golden State held Dallas to 36.0 percent shooting from the field and 11-of-48 (22.9 percent) from beyond the arc.

    The Warriors frontcourt of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney did an outstanding job of shutting down the Mavericks' dribble penetration. In particular, Wiggins played some strong defense on Dallas star Luka Doncic, who finished with 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting with seven turnovers.

    Throughout the night, the Dubs received a ton of praise for their effort to stifle the Mavs offense. Some even compared Wednesday's defensive performance to Golden State's title-winning teams.

    Steve Berman @BASportsGuy

    The Warriors are playing defense like they did in 2015 and 2016. Honestly didn't know if they still had it in 'em.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    This was one of those vintage Warriors games.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    The Warriors pulled out those designer belts tonight and gave Luka and the Mavs a good old fashion ass whipping!!! They were on Luka ass like back pockets. Carry the hell on…

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Warriors have used like 10 different defensive looks this game. Kerr getting his Belichick on

    Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

    There is no way the Mavs are going to win playing against a set Golden State Warriors defense.

    C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ @CjHolmes22

    Warriors lead the Mavericks 54-45 at halftime. Andrew Wiggins has outplayed Luka Doncic so far tonight. Golden State's funky zone defense is giving Dallas fits.

    Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

    Steve Kerr's staff deserves some credit for being willing to defend Doncic one on one. Not many teams would, and it's working for the Warriors.

    Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

    I know it's just one game, but *on paper* the Grizzlies were a tougher matchup for the Warriors than the Mavericks. Golden State knows exactly how to defend teams like this. That being said, it's a long series.

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    Warriors are hellbent on not giving up the easy switch.<br><br>Something the Suns failed to do against the Mavs.

    Jim Park🏀🌌 @Sheridanblog

    Generational defense by the Warriors. Wait until GPII comes back to finish this run in the Finals 👀

    TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk

    Smothering Warriors defense tonight.

    MarkJonesESPN @MarkJonesESPN

    Dallas can’t load up on “Boxes &amp; Elbows” defensively vs Warriors. <br>And all the Wiggins Haters need to apologize. His defense on Luka and making Luka guard him on defense(Wiggs has 19) is huge for GSW.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Tonight Andrew Wiggins made Luka look like Baby HummingBird.

    While Golden State's defense was stout Wednesday, the team's offense was also efficient with seven players scoring in double figures. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Jordan Poole added 19 points off the bench.

    The Warriors had four days of rest since closing out their semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies, but any concerns of a flat performance were alleviated in the opening minutes of Wednesday's game. Golden State opened with the energy and effort on defense that it will need to play consistently if it wants to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019.

    The Dubs will look to keep the momentum going in Friday's Game 2.

