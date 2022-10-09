Saints' Chris Olave Ruled Out vs. Seahawks After Suffering Concussion

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion.

Olave had four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting.

New Orleans selected Olave with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, and he was immediately expected to be a primary contributor for the NFC South team.

After all, he was Ohio State's all-time leader in touchdown receptions during his collegiate career and finished his final season with 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His consistency as a route-runner who could get open underneath and on deep balls all while battling defenders for contested catches stood out, and the Saints selected him early in the first round.

The 22-year-old has responded with 25 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Unfortunately for Andy Dalton and Co., this will test New Orleans' receiving depth even further. Veterans Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry were inactive for Sunday's game.

The Saints will now have to lean on Alvin Kamara even more in both the running and passing attacks. Juwan Johnson and Marquez Callaway are among those who may see more targets.