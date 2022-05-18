Report: T-Wolves in 'Serious Talks' with Nuggets' Tim Connelly for Team President Job

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are having "serious talks" with Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly to assume their team's open president of basketball operations position, per Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Connelly would replace Gersson Rosas, who was fired in Sept. 2021. Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta led Minnesota's front office this season, and the team has "not ruled out the possibility" that he will keep leading the team's basketball operations, per Charania and Krawczynski.

It's easy to see why the Timberwolves would be interested in Connelly. Under his leadership, the Nuggets have become a perennial playoff contender. They've assembled a solid core led by back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Despite Murray being out all season (torn ACL) and Porter gone for all but nine games (lumbar spine surgery), the Nuggets made the playoffs this year.

A pair of veteran big men (Jeff Green, DeMarcus Cousins) and some notable Nuggets draft picks (guards Bones Hyland, Monte Morris) helped form a good enough core around Jokic to make the postseason.

Denver was bound for a much better season with Murray and Porter on the court, and Connelly's work in town is ultimately very impressive.

Charania and Krawczynski reported that Connelly is a "serious target" and also that he's the "first known external candidate" for the position.

Minnesota finished this past season with a 46-36 record and a first-round playoff appearance. It was a breakout campaign for a young team with an emerging core led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell.

More work needs to be done in Minnesota, and it looks like Connelly is a strong candidate to try to lead the T-Wolves to greater heights.