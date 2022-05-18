Mavericks Fined $50K for Violating Bench Decorum Rules During Game 7 Win over Suns

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

For the second time this postseason, the Dallas Mavericks are paying for the antics of their bench.

The NBA announced Wednesday that Dallas has been fined $50,000 for "violating league rules regarding bench decorum" in the team's Game 7 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Mavs were also fined $25,000 for their bench behavior in the Game 2 loss to the Suns.

"On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period of time in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action," the league's announcement stated.

The Mavs had plenty to celebrate in Sunday's 123-90 victory. Dallas pulled off a surprising upset of the top-seeded Suns on their home floor, and the team might've had its best performance of the entire year.

Star point guard Luka Doncic put up 35 points and 10 rebounds, while Spencer Dinwiddie dropped 30 points off the bench and Jalen Brunson added 24. The Mavericks shot 56.8 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from three-point range. Their defensive effort was outstanding, holding Phoenix to 37.9 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Dallas' bench players have taken it upon themselves to get involved in the game even when they're not on the floor through enthusiastic celebrations or trash-talking opponents. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, some players "pride themselves on having the NBA's most boisterous bench."

The Mavericks will face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. Despite another fine, it can be expected that Dallas' bench will continue to bring the same energy to this series as it has shown throughout this entire postseason.