Phillies' Bryce Harper out vs. Nationals with Infected Blister Injury on Left Hand

Harry How/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will miss Saturday's matchup against the Washington Nationals because of an infected blister on his left hand, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Per that report, Harper is taking antibiotics to treat the infection.

This is minor setback for Harper after Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in May the slugger was not expected to play right field prior to July's All-Star break. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow and was informed not to throw for six weeks.

Harper underwent the injection because he suffered a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his elbow.

He played designated hitter for the Phillies instead of the outfield as a result.

Harper is one of the best players of his generation and entered the 2022 campaign with a resume that includes two National League MVPs, an NL Rookie of the Year, six All-Star selections and two Silver Sluggers.

The reigning NL MVP is slashing .326/.391/.622 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI this season.