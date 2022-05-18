Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart Targeting Game 2 Return; Al Horford Not Expected to Play

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics will likely be getting some reinforcements for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Veteran point guard Marcus Smart is targeting a return to Boston's lineup in Game 2 on Thursday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The Defensive Player of the Year award winner missed Game 1 with a right foot sprain.

However, the Celtics are not expecting big man Al Horford to clear health and safety protocols in time for Game 2. Sources told Haynes it's "highly unlikely" Horford will clear protocols in time to suit up on Thursday.

The Celtics listed Smart as probable for Game 2 and listed Horford as doubtful.

With Smart and Horford sidelined, the Celtics lost 118-107 on Tuesday. After coming out of halftime with a 62-54 lead, Boston had a disastrous beginning to a third quarter in which Miami went on a 22-2 run and took a 93-76 lead into the final frame.

Smart and Horford have been a calming presence for the Celtics throughout the postseason, particularly in difficult moments when the team was being outworked. If the duo had been in the lineup for Game 1, it's possible they would have helped the team regroup in the third quarter.

That said, getting Smart back for Game 2 on Thursday would be a huge boost for the Celtics as he's the glue that holds the ship together. The 28-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals this postseason.

In addition, Smart would likely get the assignment of guarding Jimmy Butler, who dropped 41 points in the series opener. The defensive stalwart would be able to handle Butler's physicality much better than any Celtic did on Tuesday.

It's unfortunate for the Celtics that they will likely be without Horford for Game 2 as he's been a menace defensively and on the glass. The 35-year-old is averaging 13.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks this postseason.

However, Robert Williams III and Daniel Theis were solid in place of Horford in Game 1. Williams finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while Theis finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

The larger issues for Boston on Tuesday night were the fact Jayson Tatum had an inexcusable seven turnovers, while Jaylen Brown made just six of his 10 free throws.

The Celtics need to bounce-back on Thursday night or they'll face a 2-0 deficit heading home to TD Garden for Games 3 and 4 against the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference.