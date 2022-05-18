FIBA Bans Russian Men's, Women's Basketball from World Cup After Ukraine Invasion

Contributor/Getty Images

FIBA, international basketball's international governing body, announced Russia and Belarus have been banned from men's and women's World Cup competitions for 2022 and 2023 as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban includes the 2022 women's World Cup, set to take place in Australia this September, along with men's World Cup qualifiers and 3-on-3 tournaments.

Russia has faced sanctions across the sports world since President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine in February. The country's athletes have been barred from participating in a majority of international sports competitions at the behest of the IOC, and several sports leagues have banned Russian teams.

Earlier this year, the Premier League ordered the sale of Chelsea, which was owned by Roman Abramovich, who has ties to Putin. The All England Club also banned Russian and Belarusian tennis players from participating in this year's Wimbledon tournament.

In addition to the bans on their teams participating in tournaments, FIBA is also barring Russia and Belarus from hosting any FIBA events "until further notice."

Russia is currently the 15th-ranked men's team in the world and the 12th-ranked women's team. The Russian women had already qualified for the 2022 World Cup but will be replaced by Puerto Rico at the tournament. Belarus is 12th on the women's side and 51st among the men.