LeBron James Says Shaq, Olajuwon, David Robinson Would Be MVP Candidates Today

Kevin Durant wanted to know which centers from the 1990s would still be foundational superstars in today's game, tossing out the question via Twitter on Tuesday.



LeBron James had his answer ready.

It's nearly impossible to quibble with LeBron's answers.

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are locks for every living human's top 20 players in NBA history; David Robinson is a lock for the top 30. They were unstoppable two-way forces who played with a headiness that would allow them to easily adapt to the modern space-and-pace style.

Even if they didn't necessarily "adapt," their sheer force of will would make them dominant interior scorers.

If anything, Patrick Ewing and Alonzo Mourning may have their arms up in dismay wondering where their names were on James' list. But as far as the undeniable ones, LeBron made the right choices.