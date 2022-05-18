Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler Wondered If Erik Spoelstra Argument Was 'Breaking Point'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Star players are always given a little more latitude from their coaches, but the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler wondered whether things went too far when he and head coach Erik Spoelstra got into an argument during a game in March.

During a timeout in a 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors, tensions between Butler and Spoelstra briefly boiled over.

While the involved parties appear to have moved on, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke to a source who said Spoelstra was "exasperated" with Butler. The argument was the culmination of what Windhorst described as a "long buildup."

Windhorst added that even Butler "wondered whether this was a breaking point."

