    Jayson Tatum Takes Blame for Celtics' 3rd-Quarter Struggles in Game 1 Loss vs. Heat

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2022

    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lamented his role in what proved to be a decisive third quarter in his team's 118-107 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

    "It's on me. I had six or seven turnovers," Tatum told reporters after the game.

    The Celtics led 62-54 at halftime but were outscored 39-14 in the third quarter. Miami rode that dominant 12-minute stretch to victory.

