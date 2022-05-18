Jayson Tatum Takes Blame for Celtics' 3rd-Quarter Struggles in Game 1 Loss vs. Heat

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lamented his role in what proved to be a decisive third quarter in his team's 118-107 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"It's on me. I had six or seven turnovers," Tatum told reporters after the game.

The Celtics led 62-54 at halftime but were outscored 39-14 in the third quarter. Miami rode that dominant 12-minute stretch to victory.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.