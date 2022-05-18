Rockets Open to Trading 3rd Pick in 2022 NBA Draft If a Deal 'Makes Sense,' GM Says

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone says the team is open to trading the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA draft if a deal "makes sense."

"I'm definitely not gonna block them out," Stone told reporters after Tuesday's lottery drawing. "If they wanna talk, I'm always available to talk. ... If it's the case that they're interested in doing something, we're always available to listen. If there's something that makes sense for both teams, something will get done."

A top-three pick has not been traded since the 2018 draft, when the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a swap that included the rights to Luka Doncic and Trae Young. The highest pick traded last year on draft night was No. 10 (Ziaire Williams).

Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero are widely considered the top three players in the 2022 draft class. All three would fit into a young Rockets core, and they could also consider Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.

That said, there's a reason teams have tended to avoid trading down on draft night in recent years. Historically, the NBA draft is a top-heavy endeavor where the players drafted highest have the most success. While there are outliers, Holmgren, Smith and Banchero (and to a certain extent, Ivey) all have star-level potential that would make a trade back questionable.

Unless a young, proven player who fits into the Rockets' rebuild becomes available, look for them to stay where they are during the June 23 draft.