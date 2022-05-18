Capital One's 'The Match 6' Broadcasters, Format, More Announced for Brady, NFL QBs

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Turner Sports announced additional details Wednesday regarding the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match set for June 1.

The Match, which will see Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers face Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas and air on the Turner family of networks.

TNT will be the primary home for The Match, with simulcasts also airing on truTV and HLN beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 1. Viewers outside the United States can watch The Match through the Warner Bros Discovery Sports channels and platforms as well.

Turner Sports' presentation of The Match will feature an All-Star crew of broadcasters from all across the sports world.

NBA on TNT anchor Ernie Johnson will lead the proceedings alongside TNT stalwart and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Also on the call will be three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman and veteran golf, NFL and college football reporter Amanda Renner.

As for the on-course action, Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen will compete in a unique "shamble" format as part of the 12-hole event.

Under shamble rules, each of the four golfers tee off, each team selects the best tee shot and then each golfer plays their own ball. Whichever golfer has the best score for their team will have that score count on each hole.

In addition to the entertainment factor involved with seeing arguably the NFL's four best quarterbacks compete on the golf course, The Match will be played for a good cause.

The event will support Feeding America, which has already received 17 million meals to donate through previous iterations of The Match.