Aaron Donald Rumors: Rams Star Considering Retirement If Contract Demands Aren't Met

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is reportedly still considering retirement if his contract isn't tweaked to his liking.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Donald "has a number he will play for" and isn't ruling out retirement if the Rams are unable or unwilling to meet his demands.

Fowler added that Donald and the Rams are still working on a new contract that would be "record-breaking" in nature and would pay him "well above" $28 million per year.

