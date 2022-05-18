Jayson Tatum, Celtics Slammed for 2nd-Half Collapse in Game 1 vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Throughout the early part of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics looked like they were on their way to an easy victory as star forward Jayson Tatum opened up with a hot hand.

But it wasn't meant to be, as a massive second-half collapse by Boston opened the door for the Miami Heat to earn a 118-107 comeback win to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Celtics led by as many as 13 points in the first half. Tatum had 21 of his 29 points before halftime, and he had some people declaring him as a top-five player in the NBA. However, a disastrous third quarter led to Boston's demise as the team fell behind by as many as 20.

Unsurprisingly, much of the talk online about Tuesday's game centered on the Celtics' struggles in the second half.

Boston fell victim to another special playoff performance by Heat star Jimmy Butler, who poured in 41 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field to go with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Butler didn't even make a three-pointer, and he hit 17 of his 18 free throws. It was his third 40-point game of the 2022 playoffs.

The Celtics were shorthanded on Tuesday as starting point guard and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart sat out with a foot sprain. Veteran center Al Horford also missed the game after entering the league's health and safety protocols.

It looked like Boston ran out of gas after halftime, but Tuesday's loss will surely be looked at as a missed opportunity. The Celtics won three of the four quarters, but they still lost by 11, which illustrates just how devastating that third quarter was.

The Celtics had the chance to steal a road win to open the series, but they just couldn't keep up with the Heat in the second half.