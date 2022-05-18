X

    Orlando Magic Win 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, Jabari Smith Jr. Favorite to Go No. 1

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2022

    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    The Orlando Magic were the lucky winners of the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night, giving them the top overall pick in June's NBA draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder will select second, with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    2022 Draft Lottery is set 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/pSx1uVthPC">pic.twitter.com/pSx1uVthPC</a>

    The early leader to be the top overall pick is Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr.:

    Troy Machir @TroyMachir

    Top 5 picks in the NBA Draft:<br>1. Magic<br>2. Thunder<br>3. Rockets<br>4. Kings<br>5. Pistons<br><br>Top 5 odds to go No. 1:<br>1. Jabari Smith +100<br>2. Chet Holmgren +160<br>3. Paolo Banchero +320<br>4. Jaden Ivey +3500<br>5. Shaedon Sharpe +6500

    Bennett Durando @BennettDurando

    ESPN’s Jonathan Givony drops a quick mock draft based on the lottery results:<br><br>He has Auburn’s Jabari Smith No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic.<br><br>(Personal take: I think OKC at No. 2 is maybe the most enticing possible turnout for Jabari.)

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    Congrats to Magic fans. I think #1 pick will be Jabari Smith Jr.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    If I’m Orlando, I’m going with Jabari Smith.

    SportsTalkATL Jake @cantguardjake

    The Magic should absolutely take Jabari Smith

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

