Jabari Smith Jr. on NBA Future: 'I Feel Like I Can Be One of the Greatest Ever'

Auburn Tigers star Jabari Smith Jr. is ready for the big stage, and the potential first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft believes he can one day be one of the best players in league history.

"I feel like I can be one of the greatest ever," Smith told Stadium's Shams Charania (4:40 mark below). "Honestly, like, putting in my work and just how I carry myself and how I view the game and, like, I've been around basketball so long and got people around me that just know the game. It's like, the sky's the limit."

Smith had an incredible freshman season with the Tigers, averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from deep in 34 games.

The 6'10" sharpshooter was a consensus All-American, an All-SEC first-team selection and the SEC Rookie of the Year.

Smith is considered one of the more well-rounded players in this year's draft. He's one of the best three-point shooters, rebounders and disruptive defenders available. He has excellent speed and agility, and his ceiling as a two-way star is pretty high.

That said, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero also have the potential be the top pick in this year's draft after also having impressive freshman seasons at their respective schools.

Holmgren, a consensus All-American and WCC Newcomer of the Year, was once considered the best player available in this year's draft before Smith's emergence. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 60.7 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from deep in 32 games.

Banchero, who was also a consensus All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year, averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep in 39 games.

Smith has the best odds to be selected first overall at -125, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Holmgren has the next-best odds at +150, while Banchero has the third-best odds at +500.

Whoever is selected first overall will be headed to Orlando after the Magic won the 2022 NBA draft lottery on Tuesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will pick second and the Houston Rockets will pick third.

