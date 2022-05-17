Report: NBA 'Transition Take Foul' Rule Change Receives 'Widespread' Support From GMs

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A potential rule change to the NBA's "transition take foul" was reportedly met with "widespread support" during the league's general managers meeting in Chicago on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per that report, the rule change would "award the offensive team with one free throw and retaining possession" after a transition take foul, mirroring the rules currently in place in the G League.

