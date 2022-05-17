Luka Doncic Praises 'Unbelievable' Draymond Green as 'Key' to Warriors' Success

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic heaped praise on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green ahead of their Western Conference Finals matchup.

"Obviously, [Klay Thompson] and [Stephen Curry] are incredible offensive guys, but I think the key to the Warriors' team is Draymond," Doncic told reporters Tuesday. "He's just unbelievable. I really respect him and everything he does."

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, "That includes trash talk."

"That's the fun of the game. I love that part," Doncic added.

Game 1 will go down on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at San Francisco's Chase Center.

