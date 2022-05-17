Woj: Warriors' Kenny Atkinson to Receive 2nd Hornets Head Coach Interview

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets plan to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson a second time for their open head-coaching position, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 54-year-old Atkinson previously led the Brooklyn Nets as their head coach from 2016-20. He stepped down on March 7, 2020.

Atkinson then worked one season as a Los Angeles Clippers assistant before moving onto the Warriors' staff this year.

The Hornets are looking to replace James Borrego, who led the Hornets to winning seasons in back-to-back years that ended with blowout losses in the play-in round. He also led Charlotte to a 20-win improvement from 2019-20 (23-42) to 2021-22 (43-39).

Ultimately, the Hornets felt they needed a change, and now they turn toward a new set of candidates.

Coaching a superstar like LaMelo Ball on a team coming off a winning season is a natural attraction, and plenty of big names are in the mix, including Mike D'Antoni, Frank Vogel and Terry Stotts.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic also reported that Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will be interviewed a second time.

Atkinson has a lot of competition for the job, but a second interview is obviously a good sign regarding the Hornets' interest in him.

He would be the second person hired off Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's staff if he leaves for Charlotte.

The Sacramento Kings have already hired Warriors associate coach Mike Brown as their new sideline leader, although Brown is finishing out the year with the Dubs as they enter the Western Conference Finals versus the Dallas Mavericks.