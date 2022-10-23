DK Metcalf Out for Seahawks After Being Carted Off with Knee Injury vs. Chargers

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury, per the team.

Metcalf caught 75 passes for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, and he's added a 30/406/2 stat line in 2022. He sported a 17-game average of 75 receptions for 1,100 yards and 10 scores over the first three seasons of his career.

The 24-year-old has been a breakout superstar for the Seahawks, who selected the Ole Miss star with the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. One year later, Metcalf posted an 83/1,303/10 stat line en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.

He's endured a long and arduous road since his college career came to a heartbreaking end after he suffered a cervical neck fracture in Oct. 2018 while making a block.

Three months later, he was cleared for all football activities. Metcalf hasn't missed a game during his first three NFL seasons since.

Unfortunately, Metcalf has to come back from another injury.

Sans the star wideout, the Seahawks will turn to Tyler Lockett to be their No. 1 pass-catcher. Dee Eskridge and Marquise Goodwin could also see more snaps.

It'll be hard to replace the 6'4", 235-pound Metcalf, though, given his tremendous skill set, size and production.