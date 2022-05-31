Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Scratched from Lineup vs. Pirates with Leg Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced outfielder Cody Bellinger was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of left leg tightness.

The 2019 National League MVP struggled with injuries last season, limiting him to 95 games. While he's been largely healthy in 2022, Bellinger has remained one of baseball's most disappointing talents. He's hit .221/.291/.405 with five home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Bellinger went 4-of-13 with a walk and three RBI in Los Angeles' three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend.

Kevin Pillar is starting in Bellinger's place in center field.

Monday marks the beginning of a three-game set against Pittsburgh. The series will give the Dodgers a chance to get some revenge on the Pirates, who took two of three from Los Angeles in early May.

The Dodgers have managed to stay in the playoff hunt despite Bellinger's continued woes, sitting at 33-14 and 3.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the lead in the NL West.