NBA Lottery Results 2022: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

NBA Lottery Results 2022: Full Selection Order, Analysis and MoreMay 18, 2022
The Orlando Magic own the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft after winning the lottery on Tuesday in Chicago.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings round out the top four in that order.
The top prizes in this year's draft include Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Purdue's Jaden Ivey, though there's no ironclad consensus on the No. 1 prospect in a draft that could take plenty of twists and turns at the top.
A major piece to the draft puzzle has been solved, though, with the order now settled.
Here's a look at the selection list alongside some quick notes on the top four prospects.
2022 NBA Draft Order
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)
23. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia)
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)
26 Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix)
Round 2
31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via Chicago, Washington and San Antonio)
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. Orlando Magic (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36. Portland Trail Blazers
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (from Los Angeles Lakers via Washington and Chicago)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)
41. New Orleans Pelicans
42. New York Knicks
43. Los Angeles Clippers
44. Atlanta Hawks
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Detroit Pistons (from Brooklyn)
47. Cleveland Cavaliers (to Memphis or New Orleans)
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago via Detroit and Memphis)
50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)
53. Boston Celtics
54. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)
55. Golden State Warriors
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix)
Note: No. 54 overall (Milwaukee Bucks) and No. 55 overall (Miami Heat, from Philadelphia 76ers via Denver Nuggets) have been forfeited.
Prospects to Know
Paolo Banchero
The former Duke forward averaged 17.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone season for the Blue Devils, who made a Final Four appearance.
Banchero turned it up a notch in the NCAA tournament, hitting 10-of-19 three-pointers. He also dropped a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Final Four versus UNC.
Jabari Smith Jr.
The 6'10", 220-pound Auburn big man dropped 16.9 points on 42.9 percent shooting, including 42.0 percent from three-point range.
He also added 7.4 boards per game and helped lead Auburn to the SEC regular-season title.
Chet Holmgren
The ex-Gonzaga big man posted 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks during his one season with the Bulldogs, which earned the NCAA tournament's No. 1 overall seed and reached the Sweet Sixteen.
Holmgren shot 60.7 percent from the field and hit 39.0 percent of his three-pointers, proving to be one of the most difficult players in the nation to defend.
Jaden Ivey
The Purdue superstar broke out in his sophomore season, averaging 17.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting (35.8 percent from three-point range), 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
The 6'4", 195-pound guard led Purdue to a 29-win season, a Big Ten title game appearance and a Sweet 16 berth.