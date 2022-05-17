NBA Lottery Results 2022: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

Lance King/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic own the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft after winning the lottery on Tuesday in Chicago.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings round out the top four in that order.

The top prizes in this year's draft include Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Purdue's Jaden Ivey, though there's no ironclad consensus on the No. 1 prospect in a draft that could take plenty of twists and turns at the top.

A major piece to the draft puzzle has been solved, though, with the order now settled.

Here's a look at the selection list alongside some quick notes on the top four prospects.

2022 NBA Draft Order

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia)

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26 Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix)

Round 2

31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via Chicago, Washington and San Antonio)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Orlando Magic (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland Trail Blazers

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (from Los Angeles Lakers via Washington and Chicago)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Detroit Pistons (from Brooklyn)

47. Cleveland Cavaliers (to Memphis or New Orleans)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago via Detroit and Memphis)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)

53. Boston Celtics

54. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix)

Note: No. 54 overall (Milwaukee Bucks) and No. 55 overall (Miami Heat, from Philadelphia 76ers via Denver Nuggets) have been forfeited.

Prospects to Know

Paolo Banchero

The former Duke forward averaged 17.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone season for the Blue Devils, who made a Final Four appearance.

Banchero turned it up a notch in the NCAA tournament, hitting 10-of-19 three-pointers. He also dropped a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Final Four versus UNC.

Jabari Smith Jr.

The 6'10", 220-pound Auburn big man dropped 16.9 points on 42.9 percent shooting, including 42.0 percent from three-point range.

He also added 7.4 boards per game and helped lead Auburn to the SEC regular-season title.

Chet Holmgren

The ex-Gonzaga big man posted 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks during his one season with the Bulldogs, which earned the NCAA tournament's No. 1 overall seed and reached the Sweet Sixteen.

Holmgren shot 60.7 percent from the field and hit 39.0 percent of his three-pointers, proving to be one of the most difficult players in the nation to defend.

Jaden Ivey

The Purdue superstar broke out in his sophomore season, averaging 17.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting (35.8 percent from three-point range), 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The 6'4", 195-pound guard led Purdue to a 29-win season, a Big Ten title game appearance and a Sweet 16 berth.