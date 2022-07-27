49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Cleared for Practice, Won't Go on PUP List amid Trade Rumors

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing a physical Tuesday.

Doctors officially cleared Garoppolo for football activities following the physical, though it's unclear how active he'll be as training camp begins.

The signal-caller has spent the entire offseason recovering from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. His recovery massively limited his trade prospects this offseason, with several teams using the draft or trades with other teams to shore up the position.

The 49ers are planning to go into the 2022 season with Trey Lance as their starter after he sat behind Garoppolo last season. Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch met with the veteran Tuesday to inform him of their intention to move ahead with Lance.

"We have moved on to Trey," Shanahan told reporters. "... This is Trey's team."

Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft and looked solid in limited work as a rookie, throwing for 603 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions while adding 168 yards and one touchdown as a runner.

The 49ers are expected to continue exploring trade options for Garoppolo as camp gets underway across the league. It's also possible the team winds up releasing him if no amenable trade scenario arises.

Garoppolo has missed significant time with injury since his trade from New England to San Francisco in 2017. He has played a full season just once in his career.