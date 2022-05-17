Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Grouped to Start 2022 PGA Championship

Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Payne’s Valley Cup

Spectators looking for star power at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will have the opportunity to find plenty of it in one place during the first two rounds.

That is because Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will all be part of the same group, per ESPN's Bob Harig.

The trio tee off at 9:11 a.m. ET during Thursday's first round and 2:36 p.m. ET during Friday's second round.

While McIlroy and Spieth are two of the biggest names in the sport, Woods will be the main storyline.

The 15-time major champion and winner of 82 PGA Tour events will play in just his second official tour event since November 2020 after serious leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car crash.

Woods underwent surgery and even said amputation was under consideration.

His first official PGA Tour tournament appearance since the crash came in April's Masters when he impressed with a one-under 71 in the opening round and made the cut before fading into 47th place over the weekend.

That he was even able to walk the course and compete for four straight rounds was notable, and the time off since then may help him take strides during his second major of the year.

Woods is no stranger to success in this tournament and location, as he is a four-time PGA Championship victor and won the title at Southern Hills in 2007. That was his 13th career major championship, and he has since won the 2008 U.S. Open and 2019 Masters.

The 46-year-old is not the only multiple winner of this event in his star-studded group, as McIlroy won the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship. Spieth is a three-time major champion but is still looking for his first PGA Championship title to complete a career Grand Slam.

Getting off to a quick start as part of the headline group will be imperative if he plans on accomplishing the feat.