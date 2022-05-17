Patrick Beverley 'Would Love' for Lakers' LeBron James to Join Timberwolves

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In 1960, the Lakers left Minneapolis for Los Angeles. Sixty-two years later, Patrick Beverley is trying to coax the team's biggest star to leave Los Angeles for Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves guard made an appearance on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday and made a pitch to recruit LeBron James.

"Should he stay in L.A. if he wants to win a title? I don't think that's up to him," Beverley said. "... You just seen Jeanie Buss get on TV talking about how unhappy she is and all of that, etc. So I don't even think it's up to LeBron. I think it's up to the ownership. I think it's up to the organization.

"... He's LeBron James. He could stay. He could really go anywhere and try to make a championship happen. ... I want him with the Minnesota Timberwolves. And I don't want to get our team fined either, so I'm trying to give the right answer. I would love him with Minnesota. We're a young group of guys. We got a little experience. We got a lot of toughness. We got a lot of athleticism. He could help mentor Anthony Edwards. But I don't want my team to get fined."

While Beverley made headlines with the comment, the odds that James will leave Los Angeles for Minneapolis are remote. If the Timberwolves want to land James, perhaps they could prioritize drafting his son Bronny in 2024.

James has maintained on multiple occasions that he wants to finish his career by playing alongside his son.

As far as which franchise would give LeBron the better chance at winning, that seems to be pretty obviously Minnesota. The Wolves finished with 13 more wins than the Lakers during the regular season and have a deep roster full of solid young talent highlighted by Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

A Big Three including James would make the Wolves title contenders. It's just a pipe dream.