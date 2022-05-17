Draymond Green Reveals No. 1 Key to Warriors Beating Mavs in 2022 NBA Playoffs

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green's key to the Golden State Warriors reaching the NBA Finals?

Eliminate turnovers.

Green said the Warriors' propensity for coughing the ball up hurt them in their first two playoff series, and they won't have the same margin for error against the Dallas Mavericks.

"It’s going to be a tough matchup for us. I think one thing we know we have to do is get our turnovers down," Green said on his podcast. "Those guys will feed off of turnovers. ... That’s something that, moving forward, we need to correct. That’ll be a big deal for us because that allows us not only to get good looks and more looks at the rim, but it allows us to set our defense. And anytime you’re playing against a set defense, it’s just much harder than when you’re playing in transition."

