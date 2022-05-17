Lakers' LeBron James Reveals His All-Time NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron James may have never entered an NBA slam dunk contest, but he still thinks he'd be an all-timer if he had.

James named himself, Vince Carter, Zach LaVine and Dominique Wilkins as his all-time slam dunk contest as part of a Twitter Q&A on Monday:

Carter, LaVine and Wilkins are all stellar choices who have all-time great dunk contest performances on their resume. LaVine and Wilkins are among the five players who won the event twice, and Carter's performance at the 2000 All-Star weekend is arguably the greatest in history.

James, despite near-constant public pressure early in his career, never made the plunge and participated in the contest. His reasoning behind not doing the contest has varied over the years. He's blamed injuries and other times simply said he did not want to participate.

Among fans, it's perhaps the biggest "what if?" of LeBron's historic career. The one iconic moment he, for whatever reason, decided not to provide.

That said, James' confidence in his dunking ability hasn't wavered despite his lack of dunk contest resume.