LeBron James: I'd Choose Kobe, Durant or Kyrie for 2 vs. 2 Against Jordan, Pippen

LeBron James or Michael Jordan has been debated ad nauseam by basketball fans and commentators alike, but the King added an interesting twist to the debate Monday during a question-and-answer session on Twitter on Monday.

James was asked which teammate either past or present he would choose for a two-on-two game against Jordan and Scottie Pippen and responded by saying Kyrie Irving, Kobe Bryant or Kevin Durant.

While Irving was his only teammate during an NBA season from that list, he did play in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics with Bryant and in the 2012 Games with Durant.

Perhaps James stretched the limits of the question a bit by including two of the all-time greats that he only played with on Team USA, but any of those matchups would be intriguing. Former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade would also figure to make a formidable pairing with James in a matchup against the Chicago Bulls legends, but he apparently didn't make the cut.

That means it's just one more thing for fans to argue about when it comes to matching up James and Jordan.