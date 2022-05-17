Giannis Thanks Bucks Fans on Instagram After Playoff Loss: 'We’ll Be Back Milwaukee'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

After the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his gratitude for the year and confidence that the team will bounce back.

Antetokounmpo posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption, "We’ll be back Milwaukee.. Thank you for a great season!!"

The Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics 109-81 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. Antetokounmpo led the team with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Milwaukee had a 3-2 series lead before dropping back-to-back games.

The defending NBA champion Bucks were once again a favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference this year. However, the team's chances took a major hit when forward Khris Middleton went down with a sprained MCL in his left knee two games into the postseason.

The three-time All-Star averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range during the regular season. Milwaukee could've used that kind of production while Antetokounmpo's supporting cast struggled to back him up.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday couldn't find his touch against Boston, shooting just 36.4 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc in the series. Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis were the only other two players to average more than 10 points in the playoffs.

Nonetheless, with Antetokounmpo leading the way, Milwaukee has a strong core and should remain a title contender next season.