Bryson DeChambeau Undecided on 2022 PGA Championship amid Recovery from Wrist Injury

Bryson DeChambeau remains on the fence about whether he'll compete in the PGA Championship.

In April, DeChambeau underwent surgery to address a wrist injury. He said Monday he was traveling to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of the PGA Championship, to see how his surgically repaired wrist is feeling:

He shared a clip Saturday in which he was hitting a drive into a net at his home:

DeChambeau is +10000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the PGA Championship, which are relatively long odds for a player of his pedigree.

Even if he thinks he's good enough physically to join the field, the 28-year-old will have to shake off some rust. He hasn't competed since missing the cut at the Masters. His performance was so bad—he was 12 over through 36 holes—the decision to undergo surgery was basically made for him.

Before making the trip to Augusta National Golf Club, DeChambeau had missed the cuts in his previous two events (the Farmers Insurance Open and Valero Texas Open), too. The 2020 U.S. Open champion was clearly dealing with a lingering injury for a while.

Going under the knife should help the California native get back to his best, but he's unlikely to hit that level so soon after the procedure.

Nobody will be following DeChambeau's updates more closely than Denny McCarthy. McCarthy is the first alternate, so he'd gain entry into the PGA Championship if DeChambeau is unable to go.

