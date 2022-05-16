Lane Lambert Named Islanders Head Coach; Was Assistant Under Barry Trotz

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Islanders announced they have hired Lane Lambert as their next head coach.

Lambert served as the Islanders' associate coach from 2018-2022 under Barry Trotz, who was fired on May 9.

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello provided comments in a team statement.

"I had the opportunity to work with Lane over the past four years, which includes spending time with him on a one-on-one basis when he served as the interim Head Coach this past season," Lamoriello said. "In my opinion, he is the right person to coach this team."

The 57-year-old played 18 years of professional hockey from 1983-2001, including seven NHL campaigns with the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques.

He also served as an assistant under Trotz with the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals.

