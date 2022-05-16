Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Staying Is 'More Real All the Time' Amid Trade Buzz

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Russell Westbrook experiment was disastrous for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season. But it may get an encore nonetheless.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the "notion of Westbrook remaining part of their program is seeming more real all the time."

