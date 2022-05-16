X

    Zion Williamson's Contract Negotiations 'Will Be a Challenge,' Says Pelicans' Griffin

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2022

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    When Zion Williamson has been healthy, he's looked like one of the most exciting young superstars in the NBA. The issue, of course, has been that he's only been on the court for 85 total games in his first three seasons, which included missing the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign because of a fractured right foot. 

    So as he heads into his fourth season, soon to be extension-eligible, there are questions about what financial commitment the Pelicans will be willing to make for the oft-injured Williamson and whether he'll be willing to commit his future to New Orleans. 

    "Obviously, that conversation is going to be one that will be a challenge," executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters. "When it's time to have that, we'll have it. And right now what we're focused on is him being healthy, and [being in] kind of elite condition to play basketball, and we'll start there."

