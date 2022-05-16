Artemi Panarin Praised for Saving Rangers with Game 7 OT Winner vs. Penguins

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin had struggled throughout the team's first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. But in Sunday's Game 7, Panarin came up with the biggest shot of his career with a goal in overtime to give the Rangers the series victory at Madison Square Garden.

Panarin had recorded three points in Game 2 but then only had three points total over the next four games combined. He also didn't get off to a great start in Game 7 by picking up two penalties in regulation. When it looked like the Rangers were on the verge of being eliminated on their home ice, Panarin was getting eaten alive online for his struggles.

But the tone changed once Panarin found the back of the net 4:46 into the extra period with nine seconds remaining on a power play. Fans and critics had no choice but to praise the 30-year-old for redeeming himself when it mattered most:

The Rangers made a major investment in Panarin when they signed him to a seven-year, $81.5 million contract in 2019. He earned his first selection to the NHL All-Star Game in 2020, and he led New York with 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) in the 2021-22 regular season.

Sunday's win should be a massive confidence boost for Panarin as the Rangers head into the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes. If he can return to the consistent player who led the team throughout the year, New York will have a good shot at taking down the Metropolitan Division champs.