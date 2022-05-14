X

    Ja Morant 'Looking Forward to More Battles' with Warriors' Steph Curry: 'Fav Matchup'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2022

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs by the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, but the All-Star point guard is already looking forward to his next showdown with Stephen Curry.

    Morant, who missed the final three games of the second-round series with a knee injury, posted a message on Twitter after the season-ending loss:

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    fav matchup. 💪🏽 looking forward to more battles 30.. <a href="https://t.co/qsBkINpjBD">https://t.co/qsBkINpjBD</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.