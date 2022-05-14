Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Bucks vs. Celtics Game 7: 'Be Fearless, Play Free'

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals after defeating the defending NBA champions 108-95 on Friday behind 46 points from Jayson Tatum.

After the game, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed his strategy for that battle.

"For me, just go out there, play, you know, free," Antetokounmpo said in a postgame press conference on NBA TV. "Be fearless, play free. We don’t owe nobody nothing."

The Bucks have put up a valiant effort despite missing three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, who suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee in the first round against the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo has been sensational and finished with 44 points and 20 rebounds Friday.

However, the Bucks are now faced with a win-or-go home scenario on the road.

"You learn from it [Game 7s]. You learn what the atmosphere is like. You know, you know when the ball gets heavy," Antetokounmpo said.

The 2021-22 version of the Bucks is far better and more battle-tested than the last time the squad saw the C's in a Game 7. In 2018, Boston eliminated Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo has won two NBA MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP since then, and he's no stranger to coming through in the clutch in the playoffs either, as evidenced by his 50 points to close out the Phoenix Suns in last year's NBA Finals.

Game 7 will go down Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The winner will play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.