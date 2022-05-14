Penguins' Louis Domingue Ripped Over Wild GW Goal in Game 6 Loss to Rangers

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Rangers aren't done yet.

The Blueshirts forced a Game 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-3 Game 6 win on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena thanks to a late, fluky third-period goal scored by Chris Kreider.

With 1:28 remaining in the third period, Kreider took a shot from just inside the blue line that found the back of the net after it bounced off Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue, who appeared to punch at it in midair, and into the goal.

Kreider's fourth goal of the series gave the visitors at 4-3 lead. Andrew Copp capped off the scoring with 27 seconds. After the game, fans were quick to criticize Domingue, Pittsburgh's third-string goaltender for the loss. He stopped 33 of 37 shots.

It's a particularly disappointing result for the Penguins, especially considering Domingue will almost certainly start Game 7 with both Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith sidelined.

Game 7 is set for Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and the Penguins will be praying that Domingue doesn't make a similar mistake.