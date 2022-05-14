X

    Penguins' Louis Domingue Ripped Over Wild GW Goal in Game 6 Loss to Rangers

    Erin WalshMay 14, 2022

    Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

    The New York Rangers aren't done yet.

    The Blueshirts forced a Game 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-3 Game 6 win on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena thanks to a late, fluky third-period goal scored by Chris Kreider. 

    With 1:28 remaining in the third period, Kreider took a shot from just inside the blue line that found the back of the net after it bounced off Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue, who appeared to punch at it in midair, and into the goal. 

    NHLonTNT @NHL_On_TNT

    Domingue didn't see this one and the Rangers have the lead with 1:28 left 👀 <a href="https://t.co/XVnuggtA1A">pic.twitter.com/XVnuggtA1A</a>

    Kreider's fourth goal of the series gave the visitors at 4-3 lead. Andrew Copp capped off the scoring with 27 seconds. After the game, fans were quick to criticize Domingue, Pittsburgh's third-string goaltender for the loss. He stopped 33 of 37 shots.

    Matt Vensel @mattvensel

    Clock strikes midnight on Domingue.

    Josh Carney @ByJoshCarney

    Louis Domingue a pumpkin

    Chicken Parm Esq @Buccigross

    If Louie Domingue was a first baseman he’d have 102 errors. Poor guy can’t catch.

    Chris Mueller @ChrisMuellerPGH

    Lot of reasons why the Penguins lost this game. Louis Domingue is right near the top.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    I mean, that was a pure disaster Penguins loss. From Evan Rodrigues’ penalty to the Domingue goals to the PK disasters. The whole thing was bad.

    Chris Lopresti @CLoprestiWFAN

    Louie Domingue finally gave up a bad one. Great time for it. On to Sunday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Sean Gentille @seangentille

    That was inevitable. Louis Domingue hasn’t been good for a single second of this series.

    Chris Mack @THEChrisMack

    Just about gonna do it for the reign of Lou Domingue. Duck Hodges on skates fairy tale is over.

    Garrett Behanna @GBehanna

    Louis Domingue is expired milk

    Kristy @InStilettos_NHL

    So is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoPens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoPens</a> Louis Domingue magic finally running out?

    It's a particularly disappointing result for the Penguins, especially considering Domingue will almost certainly start Game 7 with both Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith sidelined. 

    Game 7 is set for Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and the Penguins will be praying that Domingue doesn't make a similar mistake. 

