Nets' Ben Simmons Sells New Jersey Mansion to Phillies' Nick Castellanos

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Philadelphia 76ers and current Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons sold his Moorestown, New Jersey, mansion to Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos recently.

According to Dirt.com's Mark David, Simmons purchased the 10,500 square-foot home in 2019 for $2.375 million and sold it to Castellanos for $4.55 million, although some or all of the profit may have been absorbed by renovations Simmons made during his time as owner of the home.

The mansion, which boasts six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, is located about 40 minutes away from Philadelphia.

Simmons is also trying to sell a Philadelphia condo at a price point of about $3 million.

The Sixers made Simmons the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, and he went on to play four seasons in Philly, earning three All-Star selections during that time.

Simmons also finished second in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, but after a disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs despite being the No. 1 seed, things went sour.

The Aussie didn't play at all for the 76ers this season and requested a trade. It was eventually granted with Philadelphia sending Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks to the Nets for James Harden.

A back injury prevented Simmons from playing for the Nets this season, and they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Miami Heat.

Castellanos, 30, is a 10-year MLB veteran who played for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds before joining the Phillies.

The one-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies in March.