76ers' James Harden on Two 2nd-Half Shots in Game 6: 'The Ball Didn't Get Back to Me'

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs with a 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of their second-round series Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Harden had his worst performance of the postseason in Game 6, having attempted just two shots through the entire second half and finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

After the loss, Harden was asked about his lack of attempts in the second half and why he wasn't more aggressive. His response probably won't be received well by Sixers fans.

"We run our offense," Harden told reporters. "The ball just didn’t get back to me."

