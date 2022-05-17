Derrick Favors Reportedly Exercises $10.2M Thunder Contract Option

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Derrick Favors has exercised his $10.2 million player option with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2022-23 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Favors told reporters in April he expected to exercise the option.

He signed a three-year deal with the Utah Jazz before the 2020-21 season, and Utah traded him and a 2024 first-round pick to the Thunder in 2021 for a 2027 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

He appeared in 39 games during the 2021-22 season, averaging 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor. He played behind Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and also lost some minutes to Mike Muscala.

Favors, the third overall pick in the 2010 draft, began his career with the New Jersey Nets. The Nets traded him to the Jazz during his rookie season, and he spent 10 total seasons with Utah, helping the franchise reach the playoffs five times.

Favors also spent a season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 30-year-old, who was Oklahoma City's highest-paid player, might be traded ahead of the 2022-23 season. He doesn't fit the team's timeline and wasn't necessarily an asset last season.

That said, he could be valuable off the bench for a contender. And if he stays in Oklahoma City, his veteran presence should be welcomed.