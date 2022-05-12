Rich Strike Will Not Race at 2022 Preakness Stakes, Ending Possible Triple Crown Bid

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rich Strike, the underdog horse that captured the 2022 Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds, will not race in next week's Preakness Stakes.

Owner Rick Dawson says the team plans to stick to a plan that called for Rich Strike to take time off between races.

"We are going to stay with our plan of what's best for Ritchie is what's best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks," the statement read.

Rich Strike is one of the unlikeliest Derby winners in history. The horse did not even qualify for the race until Ethereal Road dropped out the day before, and Dawson registered Rich Strike with just 30 seconds remaining to do so.

At 80-1, Rich Strike also had the second-highest odds of any horse to win the Kentucky Derby, behind Donerail (91-1) in 1913.

While horse racing fans will be disappointed at the lack of Triple Crown bid, Dawson's decision makes plenty of sense from a financial perspective. Derby-winning horses rake in massive stud fees, and it's possible Dawson will use the time between the two races to negotiate a deal for Rich Strike.

A disappointing performance in the Preakness on short rest could have backfired if Rich Strike struggled in the race or, even worse, suffered an injury.