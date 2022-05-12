Suns' Deandre Ayton Says He Plays at Least 4-5 Hours of NBA 2K Every Day

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Deandre Ayton apparently works on his virtual hooping skills as much as he does his real-life ones.

The Phoenix Suns center told Maya A. Jones of ESPN that he spends between four and five hours playing NBA 2K every day.

"I don't think I could live without the game and that's real talk," Ayton said.

Ayton says he has already reached Level 40—the highest you can go—in four different 2K seasons for NBA 2K22, becoming a "Legend" in the process. He believes he's the only NBA player to reach Legend status.

For those unfamiliar, reaching Level 40 takes roughly 150-200 games in Rec (depending on your skill level) and potentially hundreds more if Ayton prefers to play in the Park or Old Gym.

To put it another way: Ayton has put in hundreds of hours crafting his 2K game.

Ayton says gaming helped him make friends as a teenager and reconnected him with people he lost when he moved from the Bahamas to San Diego to pursue his basketball dreams in high school. He manages to keep his basketball game and his one-year-old son at the forefront of his focus while also gaming thanks to an eye-popping sleep schedule; Ayton says he sleeps only a few hours a night and games instantly upon waking up in the morning.

"Gaming always keeps me level-headed. That's not a thing I'll ever lose. Like on the road right now. ... It's just a load off where I can just play the game and just chill out for a bit and then get back to work," Ayton said. "It's just video games and basketball. That's what keeps my head clear so I can play this sport."