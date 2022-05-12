Former Patriots RB Danny Woodhead Advances to 2022 US Open Qualification Finals

Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead moved on in local qualifying for the U.S. Open after shooting an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club on Wednesday, according to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.

Woodhead earned one of the five final qualifying berths, and if he fully advances through the local qualifying, he will move on to final qualifying. Local qualifying is being held nationally at 109 locations, while final qualifying is concentrated to 11 sites.

