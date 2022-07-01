Report: Bruce Brown Agrees to 2-Year, $13M Nuggets Contract After Nets Tenure

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bruce Brown's time in Brooklyn is reportedly over.

The Denver Nuggets reportedly signed former Nets wing Bruce Brown to a two-year deal worth more than $13 million on Friday, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Brown, 25, emerged as a key player for the Nets over the past two seasons, averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in the 2021-22 campaign, shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three.

He was even better in the team's four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, averaging 14 points per contest.

Coming into the offseason, however, there were major roster-building questions surrounding the Nets. With Ben Simmons ostensibly set to finally play for the team in the 2022-23 season after coming to Brooklyn in the James Harden trade, would Brown's defensive versatility be as necessary for the Nets?

Even Brown acknowledged his future may not be in Brooklyn:

Brown was a swiss-army knife for the Nets over the past two seasons. His loss will be felt, while the Nuggets added a versatile role player as they seek a title of their own.